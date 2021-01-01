VALDOSTA – COVID-19-related cases increased by 42 Friday in Lowndes County, while South Georgia Medical Center reported 77 virus patients hospitalized, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Thursday, the count was 6,104 cases and 2,582 antigen positive cases in Lowndes County since the start of the pandemic. Friday, the GDPH reported 6,146 cases and 2,620 antigen positive cases.
The confirmed death rate remained at 99 while the probable death rate stayed at 37, according to the data.
South Georgia Medical Center recorded 77 confirmed COVID-19 positive inpatients in its daily report Friday. There were no inpatients waiting on test results, the report stated.
There have been 1,069 virus-related patients since the start of the pandemic, according to SGMC.
The hospital has reported 197 inpatients with a COVID-19 related death. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
