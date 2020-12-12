VALDOSTA – Lowndes added 42 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the county’s total to 5,599 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
GDPH reported 97 deaths in the county.
South Georgia Medical Center’s COVID-19 data was not updated Saturday afternoon. SGMC had 45 COVID-19 patients Friday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
