VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 41 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,755 cases and 1,817 antigen positive cases – an increase of 35 antigen cases – since the pandemic began. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 97 deaths with 34 probable deaths.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 55 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday with zero patients awaiting test results.
The hospital reports 957 patients have been released and 184 related deaths, one more from Thursday, since the start of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
