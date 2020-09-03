VALDOSTA — Four more Lowndes County residents have died due to COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The four deaths reported Thursday raises the Lowndes County coronavirus death count to 71, according to the GDPH report.
At South Georgia Medical Center, the hospital reported 123 patients having died from the virus as of Thursday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Hospital COVID-19 deaths grew at more than double the rate of discharges in the month of August, according to past SGMC reports.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
Twenty-nine more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county Thursday, according to the GDPH report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,550 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
So far, 184 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 26,239 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Thursday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC was treating 31 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Thursday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 583 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
