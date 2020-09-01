VALDOSTA — Four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Lowndes County Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,496 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
New case averages have remained steady recently — vacillating between 14 and 17 new daily cases — after a significant downturn.
The seven-day rolling average for Lowndes cases declined from mid-July to mid-August and has plateaued for the past two weeks, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database.
So far, 181 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
As of Tuesday, 66 Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
The South Health District has performed 25,890 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Tuesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 40 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Tuesday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 572 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 120 patients have died from the virus as of Tuesday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Hospital COVID-19 deaths grew at more than double the rate of discharges in the month of August, according to past SGMC reports.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
