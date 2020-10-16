VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 38 more COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes now reports 4,258 cases since the pandemic began.
The daily status report still shows the Lowndes County death toll to be at 85.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 23 COVID-19 patients Friday, according to the hospital’s daily status report.
The hospital discharged 707 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and no patients were waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report Oct. 16.
SGMC still reports 149 patient deaths from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
