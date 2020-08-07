VALDOSTA — Thirty-seven more cases were reported in Lowndes County Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported 3,114 cases since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported treating 67 COVID-19 patients Friday, according to its daily report.
The past three weeks have seen coronavirus patient totals at the hospital hover around 70, according to its daily report.
Last week, Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, described the hospital's bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as approximately 96 beds, and despite the recent surge in coronavirus patients the past couple of weeks, SGMC was still accepting transfers from other hospitals.
So far, 142 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Thirty-five Lowndes County residents have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the South Health District, but the state GDPH reports 40 deaths in Lowndes. It was not clear as of 3:30 p.m. Friday which number is an accurate count.
The South Health District has performed 21,351 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Friday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 461 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
Sixty-nine patients at SGMC have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
