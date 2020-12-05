VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported more than 160 new cases in the past four days and South Georgia Medical Center reports its highest number of virus-related patients in weeks.
Lowndes County has reported 5,410 cases and 95 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center did not report any new numbers Saturday, with SGMC still showing the numbers from Friday morning.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
