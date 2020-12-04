VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 34 new COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported more than 130 new cases in the past three days and South Georgia Medical Center reports its highest number of virus-related patients in weeks.
Lowndes County has reported 5,374 cases and 95 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 42 COVID-19 positive patients, according to its daily report Friday.
SGMC has zero patients waiting for results and has discharged 867 virus-related inpatients since the pandemic began.
The hospital has reported 174 deaths at its facility. Not all of the virus-related deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
