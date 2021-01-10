VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 33 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Lowndes has reported 6,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 2,870 antigen positive cases – 14 more cases than the Saturday report, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes still reports 102 confirmed virus-related deaths and 41 probable deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 79 virus-related patients in the hospital Sunday. The hospital reports 1,152 patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 217 deaths. All SGMC patients are not Lowndes County residents.
The hospital reports 1,229 SGMC "team members" have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
