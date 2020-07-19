VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 31 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,211 cases and 19 deaths since the start of the outbreak, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The overall number of COVID-19 patients being treated at South Georgia Medical Center fell by five since Friday. SGMC CEO Ronnie Dean said Wednesday morning "virtually every bed is filled" and plans were in place in case a bed shortage occurred.
SGMC was treating 61 patients Sunday, said Erika Bennett, SGMC director of marketing. The hospital has not updated its COVID-19 numbers website since Friday, but Bennett said SGMC treated 62 coronavirus patients Saturday.
Lowndes County has had 111 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 16,800 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties Sunday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC had discharged 274 COVID-19 patients Saturday and 289 Sunday – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic. The hospital had no patients waiting for testing results Saturday and one patient waiting Sunday, Bennett said.
Forty-five SGMC patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19 adding three more Saturday and two more Sunday, according to Bennett.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
