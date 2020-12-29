VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 31 new COVID-19 cases and 151 new antigen positive cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 6,047 cases and 2,353 antigen positive cases since the pandemic began. The state reports antigen cases – results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 99 deaths, which has remained unchanged since late last week, with 37 probable deaths in the county.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 65 confirmed positive patients with no inpatients awaiting test results Tuesday, according to its daily update.
The facility has also reported 192 COVID-19-related deaths, unchanged since Monday's update, and 1,036 discharged patients since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
