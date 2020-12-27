VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,989 cases and 2,177 antigen positive cases – an increase of 37 antigen cases since Saturday – since the pandemic began. The state has started reporting antigen cases – results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 99 deaths with 36 probable deaths in the county.
South Georgia Medical Center has not posted a new report since Thursday when the hospital had 67 confirmed positive patients and a total of 187 related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
