VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has reported three virus-related deaths in the past week.
The county has reported 235 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The hospital has reported 455 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported five COVID-19 patients hospitalized late last week.
Lowndes County has reported about 11,190 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. That’s an increase of about 20 cases in about a week.
There have been about 10,475 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 92 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 54 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 56 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Dec. 10-16.
As of late last week, SGMC has released 2,376 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 49,707 vaccinations administered throughout Lowndes County.
