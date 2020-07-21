VALDOSTA – COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Lowndes County, according to reports released Tuesday.
Last week, SGMC CEO Ronnie Dean said "virtually every bed is filled" and plans were in place in case a bed shortage occurred.
Lowndes County added 37 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,285 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Lowndes County has had 115 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 17,208 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties Tuesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC had discharged 302 COVID-19 patients Tuesday – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, Bennett said.
Forty-six SGMC patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19 Tuesday, Bennett said.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
