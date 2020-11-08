VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, increasing to 4,657 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The confirmed death rate remained the same at 90 deaths, the report stated.
South Georgia Medical Center did not release numbers Saturday or Sunday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
