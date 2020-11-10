VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, increasing to 4,689 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The confirmed number of local deaths remained at 90 from among Lowndes County residents, the report stated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
The state also saw an increase as it surpassed 376,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state has reported 376,054 cases, which is up 2,012 cases from Monday, and 8,624 deaths since the pandemic began, the daily status report read.
More than 32,000 people have been hospitalized across the state due to COVID-19, according to the department, and 6,138 admitted to an ICU.
More than 3.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed with a 9.3% positive rate, health officials reported.
More than 339,000 antibody tests have been done — which show signs of past infection — with the state reporting a 9.3% positivity rate.
