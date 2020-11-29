VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 28 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,205 cases and 94 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Sunday evening, South Georgia Medical Center has not released a COVID-19 report since Wednesday morning.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
