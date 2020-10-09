VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 28 COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes has now reported 4,093 cases since the pandemic began.
Eighty-five Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH report.
So far, 206 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center is treating 20 COVID-19 patients Friday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 687 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and no patients were waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 146 patients have died from the virus, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
