VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 27 COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily report.
The county has reported 4,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
The COVID-19 death toll in Lowndes County remains at 85, according to the GDPH.
GDPH reported 206 hospitalizations.
South Georgia Medical Center had 17 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients, according to its daily status report Saturday. Zero patients were waiting on test results, the report stated.
As of Sunday, 693 virus patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
