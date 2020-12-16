VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 26 new COVID-19 cases again Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise locally and across the state.
Lowndes County has reported 5,694 cases and 1,731 antigen positive cases since the pandemic began. The DPH confirms 97 deaths with 34 probable deaths.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its daily report since Dec. 15.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.