VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 24 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,623 cases and 97 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center did not renew its numbers again Sunday. The hospital reported having 45 COVID-19 positive patients Friday – the last day a SGMC report was filed.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
