VALDOSTA – Three more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lowndes County Friday, according to the 1 p.m update of the Georgia Department of Public Heath daily status report.
The county now has had 231 cases, according to the report.
Five Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report. The number contradicts the South Health District's continued reporting of only four deaths in Lowndes.
The district has performed 3,710 COVID-19 tests throughout its 10 counties, according to the 10 a.m. Friday update of the district COVID-19 website
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Forty-two Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 13 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its 12:30 p.m. Friday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 60 COVID-19 patients and had zero patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Fourteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
