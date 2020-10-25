VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 22 more COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes reports 4,445 cases with 214 people hospitalized since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
The daily status report shows the Lowndes County death toll to be at 85.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its report Sunday. The SGMC report has not been updated since Friday.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.