VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
South Georgia Medical Center reports another virus-related death.
Lowndes County has reported 5,431 cases and 95 deaths since the pandemic began.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 42 COVID-19 positive patients Sunday.
SGMC has one patient waiting for results and has discharged 870 virus-related inpatients since the pandemic began.
The hospital has reported 175 deaths at its facility. Not all of the virus-related deaths occurring at the hospital are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
