VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,714 cases and 1,782 antigen positive cases – an increase of 51 antigen cases – since the pandemic began. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 97 deaths with 34 probable deaths.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 57 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday with zero patients awaiting test results.
The hospital reports 948 patients have been released and 183 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
