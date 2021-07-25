VALDOSTA – The number of South Georgia Medical Center patients hospitalized with a COVID-19 diagnosis continued rising in the past week and two more virus-related deaths have been reported in the area.
SGMC reported 23 virus-related patients hospitalized at the end of the week.
Lowndes County has reported two more COVID-19-related deaths in the past week. By the end of the week, the number rose from 147 to 149 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported more than 8,012 virus cases since the start of the pandemic – an increase of 62 cases from a week earlier, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 5,322 antigen positive cases and 70 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
The hospital has reported 1,650 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients released since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has administered 35,774 vaccinations.
According to a hospital representative, SGMC has been updating its COVID-19 numbers once a week for about two months until last week when numbers began rising.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.