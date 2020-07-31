VALDOSTA – Two more Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19.
The two people who died were a 57-year-old man and a 71-year-old person whose gender was not released as of Friday afternoon, according to the South Health District. The district reported that both were hospitalized and the health department did not release whether either person had underlying medical conditions.
Twenty-nine Lowndes County residents have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the district.
At South Georgia Medical Center, 58 patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
The number of coronavirus deaths at SGMC has basically doubled during July.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
Lowndes County added 69 COVID-19 cases Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,894 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
Lowndes County has had 134 residents hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
The South Health District has performed 19,959 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Friday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
At South Georgia Medical Center, the hospital was treating 69 COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning, according to its daily report.
Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer, said Thursday despite the higher numbers of coronavirus patients during the past two weeks, SGMC was still accepting transfers from other hospitals.
SGMC has discharged 392 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
