VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 19 more COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes now reports 4,300 cases since the pandemic began.
The daily status report still shows the Lowndes County death toll to be 85.
South Georgia Medical Center had not updated its coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon. The site still showed the Saturday numbers when SGMC was treating 25 COVID-19 patients.
The hospital had discharged 709 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and no patients were waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report Oct. 17.
SGMC reported 149 patient deaths Saturday from the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the hospital’s daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times now has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.