VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 151 COVID-19 cases to its total count Thursday.
Twenty-three people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's daily status report.
The county has reported a total of 2,495 cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
Meanwhile, South Georgia Medical Center reported fewer virus-related patients Thursday than Wednesday.
Last week, SGMC CEO Ronnie Dean said "virtually every bed is filled" and plans were in place in case a bed shortage occurred.
SGMC had discharged 324 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the hospital report.
Forty-six SGMC patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
