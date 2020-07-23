sgmc0723

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County added 151 COVID-19 cases to its total count Thursday.

Twenty-three people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's daily status report.

The county has reported a total of 2,495 cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.

Meanwhile, South Georgia Medical Center reported fewer virus-related patients Thursday than Wednesday.

South Georgia Medical Center was treating 65 COVID-19 patients Thursday, according to the hospital's daily report.

Last week, SGMC CEO Ronnie Dean said "virtually every bed is filled" and plans were in place in case a bed shortage occurred.  

SGMC had discharged 324 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had no patients waiting for testing results, according to the hospital report.

Forty-six SGMC patients have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.

