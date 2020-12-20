VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,820 cases and 1,876 antigen positive cases – an increase of 26 antigen cases – since the pandemic began. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 97 deaths with 35 probable deaths – numbers unchanged since Saturday.
South Georgia Medical Center did not post new numbers Saturday or Sunday. Friday, SGMC reported having 55 COVID-19-related patients in the hospital.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
