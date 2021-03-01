VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday, reporting 7,318 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 127 virus deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,443 antigen positive cases, 59 more than what was reported the previous day.
The county also reported 341 hospitalizations and 59 probable deaths, according to state data.
SGMC has reported 273 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 27 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Monday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,434 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 12,441 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.