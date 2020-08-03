VALDOSTA – Fourteen more COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Lowndes County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The county has reported a total of 2,985 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health report.
The seven-day rolling averages of new coronavirus cases have plateaued the last week after declining the previous week, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database.
At South Georgia Medical Center, the hospital was treating 71 COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning, according to its daily report.
In the county, 134 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
Thirty Lowndes County residents have died from the virus since the start of the outbreak, according to the South Health District.
The South Health District has performed 20,245 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Monday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
SGMC has discharged 417 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had two patients waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
Sixty-one patients at SGMC have died from the virus since the outbreak of COVID-19, according to the hospital's report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.