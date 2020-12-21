VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 5,833 cases and 1,895 antigen positive cases – an increase of 19 antigen cases – since the pandemic began. The state has started reporting antigen cases — results from rapid virus tests — as part of its daily status report.
The DPH confirms 97 deaths with 35 probable deaths – numbers unchanged since Saturday.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 56 confirmed positive inpatients with no patients currently awaiting results. There have been 976 patients discharged and 185 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.