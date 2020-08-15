VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s 3 p.m. report.
Public health officials reported 3,249 cases; the total was 3,237 cases Friday, according to data.
Hospitalizations stood at 156 Friday and increased by one Saturday, the DPH reports.
Lowndes County has reported 50 deaths, according to the state report.
The South Health District recorded 3,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45-related deaths, data states.
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 48 confirmed positive patients at South Georgia Medical Center, according to hospital data. No patients were waiting on test results, the data states.
The hospital has had 84 patients who have died from the virus, data states.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.