VALDOSTA — Twelve more COVID-19 cases were reported in Lowndes County Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,618 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
So far, 184 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
As of Wednesday, 72 Lowndes County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the GDPH report.
The South Health District has performed 26,753 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties as of Wednesday, according to the district COVID-19 website.
South Georgia Medical Center was treating 32 COVID-19 patients at the hospital Wednesday, according to the hospital's daily status report.
The hospital has discharged 598 COVID-19 patients – numbers reflecting the total patients discharged since the start of the pandemic — and had one patient waiting for testing results, according to the SGMC report.
SGMC reports 129 patients have died from the virus as of Wednesday, according to the hospital's daily report.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
