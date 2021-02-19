VALDOSTA — Lowndes County cases rose by 11 Friday, bringing the total to 7,167, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 126 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,121 antigen positive cases, 19 more than reported the previous day. The county also reported 334 hospitalizations and 55 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center has reported 272 deaths since the start of the pandemic, a number that remained unchanged from Thursday. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
SGMC reported 32 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Friday, which is also the same as Thursday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,406 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 9,716 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
