VALDOSTA — Lowndes County added 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, moving the total of confirmed cases to 7,489 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has reported 130 COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes has had 4,571 antigen positive cases which has remained unchanged since Friday.
The county reported 353 hospitalizations and 61 probable deaths, according to state data.
South Georgia Medical Center last updated its report March 19, when there were 13 positive inpatients and 280 COVID deaths. The hospital reports that 1,474 positive patients have been discharged since the start of the pandemic.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.