VALDOSTA – Lowndes County had 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, according to public health officials.
Lowndes County has reported 7,698 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 138 confirmed virus-related deaths Sunday, data states.
Antigen positive cases stood at 4,731, probable deaths at 65 and hospitalizations at 370, according to the GDPH.
South Georgia Medical Center has not updated its COVID-19 report since Friday.
