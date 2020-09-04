VALDOSTA — One more Lowndes County resident has died due to COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The death reported Friday raises the Lowndes County coronavirus death count to 72, according to the GDPH report.
Sixty-five more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county Friday, according to the GDPH report.
Lowndes County has reported 3,565 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, according to the report.
So far, 184 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the report.
South Georgia Medical Center reported 32 patients with COVID-19 Friday, with no patients awaiting coronavirus test results, according to the hospital's daily report.
SGMC reports having treated and discharged 588 coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic.
The hospital reports 126 coronavirus patients have died since the start of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents. Some have been transferred to SGMC from other counties.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
