SGMC COVID-19 numbers 7/7

Source: South Georgia Medical Center
VALDOSTA — Three more Lowndes County residents have died of COVID-19, according to reports released Tuesday.
 
According to the South Health District, three more Lowndes County residents succumbed to COVID-19: an 80-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man and a 99-year-old man. All three had been hospitalized and it was unknown if they had underlying health conditions as of Tuesday morning.
 
A total of 15 Lowndes residents have died due to the coronavirus, according to the district.
 
The death count in Lowndes County has nearly quadrupled in the past two weeks, jumping from four deaths on June 22 to 15 this week. Prior to the recent increase, it had been two months without a COVID-19 death, according to The Valdosta Daily Times COVID-19 Database.

Lowndes reported a total of 1,552 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the district report. 

That total conflicts with the 1,659 reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report, but Kristin Patten, district public information officer, told The Valdosta Daily Times that the district is able to correct duplicates and errors on its end. Because of that, the district believes its numbers more accurately reflect local infections, she said.

The South Health District has performed 12,360 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties, according to the Tuesday update of the district COVID-19 website.

The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents; 102 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the GDPH report.

The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.

SGMC was treating 53 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Tuesday daily report.

The hospital had discharged 187 COVID-19 patients and had three patients waiting for testing results, according to the report. 

Thirty-one SGMC patients have died since the outbreak of the virus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.

For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.

To reach the database, click the link here.

React to this story:

0
1
0
0
1