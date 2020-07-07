Lowndes reported a total of 1,552 cases since the start of the outbreak, according to the district report.
That total conflicts with the 1,659 reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report, but Kristin Patten, district public information officer, told The Valdosta Daily Times that the district is able to correct duplicates and errors on its end. Because of that, the district believes its numbers more accurately reflect local infections, she said.
The South Health District has performed 12,360 coronavirus tests throughout its 10 counties, according to the Tuesday update of the district COVID-19 website.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents; 102 Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, since the start of the outbreak, according to the GDPH report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 53 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Tuesday daily report.
The hospital had discharged 187 COVID-19 patients and had three patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Thirty-one SGMC patients have died since the outbreak of the virus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
