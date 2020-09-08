VALDOSTA – Lowndes County COVID-19-related deaths has remained at 72 for three days, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily status report.
While deaths remained flat, confirmed cases rose to 3,606 Tuesday. That's a jump of 10 cases since Monday.
GDPH recorded 184 hospitalizations for Lowndes in its daily data.
South Georgia Medical Center had not updated its numbers by Tuesday afternoon. Monday, the hospital listed 30 COVID-19 patients with two patients waiting for test results, according to the hospital's daily report.
Since the pandemic started, SGMC has had 595 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been discharged, according to its Monday report.
The hospital reported it has had 128 inpatients who have died due to COVID-19.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
