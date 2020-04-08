COVID19 virus image

File art

VALDOSTA — The number of local coronavirus cases rests at 49 for now.

COVID-19 cases in Lowndes County did not increase from the noon to 7 p.m. updates on Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.

The current total of 49 shows a doubling of cases in a week from the 25 cases reported in Lowndes at noon April 2.

For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.

To reach the database, click the link here.

The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you