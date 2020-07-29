VALDOSTA – One of the hurdles of reopening face-to-face classrooms is how to most appropriately keep students separated.
Lowndes County Schools, which is scheduled to return to classes Aug. 14, has released a transportation survey for parents. The survey is for families who will not be sending their children to school via bus.
“In an effort to minimize the number of students on each bus, we are trying to capture the most accurate number possible regarding who is planning to ride on a Lowndes County School bus,” according to a Lowndes County Schools statement.
The deadline to complete the form is 5 p.m., Aug. 5.
The form can be found on Lowndes County Schools' Facebook page or at lowndes.k12.ga.us/
