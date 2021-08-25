VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools has relaxed criteria for quarantining students.
The Georgia Department of Public Health issued an Amended Administrative Order on Aug. 2, which reads:
“Recognizing the importance of in-person learning, schools may elect to adhere to different quarantine requirements as developed by the local school district to facilitate in-person learning. Individuals subject to quarantine may only adhere to such different quarantine requirements as long as the point of exposure occurred in the school setting and as long as they remain asymptomatic.”
Lowndes County Schools will no longer quarantine “school exposed students or staff” who are asymptomatic, according to the revised county plan.
“We concur with the Department of Public Health’s order recognizing the importance of face-to-face learning and will continue to diligently monitor the impact of COVID-19 in our buildings," Lowndes County school officials said in a statement. "After reviewing early data from our COVID-19 reporting system for school exposures, we have identified that a low percentage of students are testing positive for COVID-19 based on school exposure."
Vaccinated staff and students are not required to quarantine unless positive or symptomatic.
Social distancing is still being maintained in county schools, except on school buses due to the impractical set up, school officials said.
According to the Department of Public Health amended order, schools can only modify decisions for school-based exposures. Community exposures are the responsibility of a medical provider or the Department of Public Health should provide quarantine timeframe.
The school system updated its close contact criteria:
– Parents will be notified when a student meets “close contact” criteria.
– Close contacts are defined as being within six feet of a positive person for a total of 15 minutes.
– Close contacts must wear a mask for 14 days following exposure while on school campus.
– Close contacts should monitor symptoms daily prior to coming to school and stay home if any symptoms develop.
Lowndes County officials said, “Students currently receive temporary virtual instruction while isolated or quarantined to mitigate learning loss. It is crucial to continue providing traditional school for our students who are healthy while making sure those who are isolated due to a positive COVID-19 test or quarantine continue to receive instructional support.”
The school system has reported nearly 492 positive COVID-19 student and staff cases during the past two weeks of school.
