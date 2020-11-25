VALDOSTA – Lowndes County's COVID-19 case count pushed to 5,115 Wednesday, adding 44 new cases overnight, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county death toll remained at 94, the report read.
South Georgia Medical Center reports 27 confirmed positive COVID-19 patients Wednesday, two more from Tuesday.
The hospital reports no patients are waiting for results, and 837 patients have been discharged from SGMC since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC still reports 167 patient deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
