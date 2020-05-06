VALDOSTA — Another four COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Lowndes County, according to the noon update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The county has had 170 cases, according to the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died since the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the report.
The GDPH publishes the number of hospitalizations of each county's residents. Twenty-eight Lowndes residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the report.
The additional information should not be confused with the hospitalization numbers published daily by South Georgia Medical Center. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents and some patients who have been transferred from other regional hospitals have tested positive for COVID-19, according to past reports.
SGMC was treating 11 confirmed COVID-19 patients, according to its Wednesday 12:30 p.m. daily report.
The hospital had discharged 48 COVID-19 patients and had 12 patients waiting for testing results, according to the report.
Thirteen SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus. Again, not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 12:25 p.m. May 6.
