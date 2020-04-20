VALDOSTA – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 hit triple digits in Lowndes County, according to the 7 p.m. Monday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
The county now has 101 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, per the report.
In Atlanta, Gov. Brian Kemp announced at 4 p.m. today that Georgia will reopen a portion of businesses during the coming week.
Thirty-five more cases have been confirmed in Lowndes during the past week, according to the VDT COVID-19 database.
Lowndes still holds at three deaths due to the virus, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
