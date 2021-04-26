VALDOSTA – Twenty-four students are quarantined within Lowndes County Schools.
Of the 24 quarantined, eight are quarantined due to possible exposure at school and an additional 16 are quarantined due to community exposure, school officials said in a statement.
Lowndes County Schools reported a student population of 10,518. There were two new positive student cases reported Friday, April 23.
One new employee case was reported out of 1,390 employees. Two employees are quarantined due to possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools' positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .025% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .038%.”
