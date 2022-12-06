VALDOSTA – Two Lowndes County poll workers were involved in an auto accident Tuesday, according to the Lowndes County Board of Elections.
Deb Cox, supervisor of elections, said in an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times that two poll workers were en route Tuesday evening to the Board of Elections from South Lowndes to deliver memory cards with the election results when they were involved in a vehicle accident near Gornto Road and Woodrow Wilson Drive.
The workers reported suffering no injuries and declined to go to the hospital.
An election board member went to the accident site to retrieve the memory cards and check on the workers.
"They seem to be OK to the best of my knowledge right now but we did get the results back. A board member went and picked up the results, brought them back up here for us to upload and then went back to take care of the poll workers," she said.
According to Cox, almost all results have been uploaded and counting continued as scheduled.
The Valdosta Daily Times has reached out to the Valdosta Police Department but has not received any response.
